Parliament Security Breach: A youth from Karnataka has been taken into custody by the Delhi police on Thursday in connection with the security breach in Parliament.

As reported by PTI citing official sources the Delhi Police have apprehended Saikrishna Jagali, a youth from Karnataka, in connection with the security breach at Parliament. Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and the son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police was taken into custody from his residence in Vidyagiri, located in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote, on Wednesday night.

Jagali, employed at a multinational company in Bengaluru, is reportedly a friend of Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysuru and one of the two intruders involved in the trespass into the Lok Sabha chamber last week. Sources indicate that Jagali was also Manoranjan's roommate during their college days.

Jagali's sister, Spanda, mentioned that a Delhi police team arrived and took her brother into custody.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has questioned two more people in connection with the Parliament security breach case who are suspected to be a part of the now-deleted Facebook page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club', which was created by the accused before the security breach incident, sources told PTI.

While one of them is said to be a close friend of accused Manoranjan D and belongs to Karnataka, the other hails from Uttar Pradesh, police sources said.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack last Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released coloured smoke and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Neelam and Amold Shinde, among others, were apprehended for staging a protest outside the Parliament complex. The four individuals, including Neelam and Amold Shinde, were arrested and faced charges under the rigorous Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. As their seven days of police custody conclude on Thursday, they are scheduled to appear before a court, with the Special Cell likely to seek an extension of their custody.

In addition, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat were subsequently arrested in connection with the case, and they too have undergone interrogation, as informed by the police.

(With inputs from agencies)

