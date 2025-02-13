Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces the Income Tax Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The proceedings of the Lok Sabha are adjourned till 11 am of March 10.
The Budget Session 2025 first sitting started on January 30, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presented the Economic Survey. The first sitting will conclude today, ie February 13. The second leg of the Budget Session 2025 will begin on March 10.
Budget Session 2025: Key things to know about Parliament sitting
-The new income tax bill is the main highlight of the first sitting of Budget Session 2025.
-The I-T Bill will replace the existing Income Tax Act and will pave way for the simplification income tax laws.
-According to the parliament agenda for Thursday, a joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is also scheduled to be listed for presentation in the Parliament today.
-The Bills of Lading Bill 2024, has been listed for passing on Thursday. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move the bill.
Parliament Budget Session Live: Reacting on Waqf Amendment Bill, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owasi said, as quoted by ANI, "...This bill is not just unconstitutional and violates Articles 14, 15 and 29 of the Constitution, it is not to save Waqf but to ruin it and snatching it from the Muslims...We condemn this bill...The Speaker has assured that redacted versions of 70% of the dissent reports of MPs will be included..."
Parliament Budget Session Live: Following the JPC report on Waqf bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Opposition staged a walkout. Citing the reason for walkout, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, as quoted by ANI, "One night to read the 655-page report...We had hardly any time to present our objections. If you check the minutes of the meetings, you will find that there was no clause-by-clause discussion. We have been all part of many JPCs, and clause-by-clause discussion is most important, but it was bypassed. Under whose influence is the chairman acting? In protest to this, we staged a walk out today."
Parliament Budget Session Live: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha are adjourned till 11 am of March 10.
Parliament Budget Session Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha.
Parliament Budget Session Live: SP MP Dimple Yadav criticised the JP report on Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024. She also asserted that the opposition is united against the report.
"We are opposing this bill. The entire opposition is united on this. There may be some parties from the ruling side that might be with us on this," Dimple Yadav told ANI.
Parliament Budget Session Live: Lok Sabha proceedings began at 2 pm.
Parliament Budget Session Live: Union Minister Kiran Rijiju on Thursday said that the Cabinet will consider the JPC report presented on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, presented today.
It is only after considering the report, the bill will be presented in the houe
“The JPC report has been tabled in Parliament. This will come to the government and it will be considered by the Cabinet and after that, the final Waqf (Amendment) Bill will be presented in the House. The opposition is already opposing the Bill which is not good. I appeal to all the opposition parties to let the House consider this report because the JPC has done a great length of debate, discussion, and consideration," Rijiju told ANI.
Parliament Budget Session Live: The JPC report over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill presented in Rajya Sabha earlier today.
Parliament Budget Session Live: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave notice to move a motion for the adjournment of the Business of the House in the Lok Sabha.
The notice was given to discuss the relaxation of "National Security Protocols" for the Khavda Renewable Energy Project in Gujarat along India-Pakistan border.
Parliament Budget Session Live:The new income tax bill is the main highlight of the first sitting of Budget Session 2025. The I-T Bill will replace the existing Income Tax Act and will pave way for the simplification income tax laws.
Parliament Budget Session Live: The Budget Session 2025 first sitting started on January 30, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presented the Economic Survey. The first sitting will conclude today, ie February 13. The second leg of the Budget Session 2025 will begin on March 10
Parliament Budget Session Live: Lok Sabha session is likely to resume at 2 pm after it was adjourned earlier in the day. The LS session was adjourned due to ruckus by the Opposition leaders.