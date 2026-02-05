PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: Congress had no planning, no vision; rectifying their mistakes, says PM

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak in the Rajya Sabha today after heated scenes in the Lok Sabha forced the House to adjourn without him speaking. On Wednesday, women MPs from the Opposition gathered around the Prime Minister’s seat holding banners ahead of his scheduled address, leading to disruptions and the suspension of proceedings for the day.

While the Lok Sabha proceedings and the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address have been repeatedly disrupted this week, the Rajya Sabha has continued its business without any disruptions so far.

The Budget session, which began on 28 January, will conclude on April 2. Both Houses will break for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9, allowing Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

