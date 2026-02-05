Subscribe

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: Congress had no planning, no vision; rectifying their mistakes, says PM

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Taking a swipe at Congress, PM Modi alleged the grand old party had ‘no planning, no vision.’ The Budget session, which began on 28 January, will conclude on April 2. Stay tuned for the latest updates

Updated5 Feb 2026, 06:15:43 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)(PTI02_05_2026_000184B)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)(PTI02_05_2026_000184B)(Sansad TV)

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak in the Rajya Sabha today after heated scenes in the Lok Sabha forced the House to adjourn without him speaking. On Wednesday, women MPs from the Opposition gathered around the Prime Minister’s seat holding banners ahead of his scheduled address, leading to disruptions and the suspension of proceedings for the day.

While the Lok Sabha proceedings and the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address have been repeatedly disrupted this week, the Rajya Sabha has continued its business without any disruptions so far.

The Budget session, which began on 28 January, will conclude on April 2. Both Houses will break for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9, allowing Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

5 Feb 2026, 06:15:43 PM IST

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: PM Modi's taunt to Congress

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taunted Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge during his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address as the Opposition launched sloganeering as he started his speech. As Opposition MPs kept shouting slogans and disrupting his speech, PM Modi suggested that Mallikarjun Kharge sit down and raise slogans from his seat, given his age. Read here

5 Feb 2026, 06:04:13 PM IST

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: Time of House extended beyond 6pm

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: Timings of House has been extended beyond 6pm as PM Modi continued his address.

5 Feb 2026, 05:48:20 PM IST

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: PM highlights record profits of PSUs

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: PSUs making record profits today against earlier notion that they were only supposed to make losses, PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha

5 Feb 2026, 05:38:40 PM IST

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: PM Modi slams TMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits out at TMC for protecting infiltrators who are taking away jobs and lands of tribals.

5 Feb 2026, 05:38:26 PM IST

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: PM Modi targets opposition

— Congress, TMC, left parties had been in power for years, but they only filled their own coffers, didn't work for people.

— My government freed banks from illness that had crept into system; restored their health.

5 Feb 2026, 05:33:22 PM IST

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: ‘India is a trusted partner of several nations…' says PM | Watch

5 Feb 2026, 05:24:51 PM IST

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: PM Modi takes a swipe at Congress

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: Taking a swipe at the Congress, PM Modi claimed the grand old party had ‘no planning, no vision’. He alleged that the government is ‘spending a lot of time’ rectifying the party's mistakes.

5 Feb 2026, 05:20:04 PM IST

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: India moving fast to become 'world's 3rd largest economy'

During his address in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said that from 'fragile 5', India is moving fast towards becoming world's 3rd largest economy

5 Feb 2026, 05:16:48 PM IST

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: Oppn members chant ‘bolne do' slogans

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: Chants of ‘bolne do’ from Opposition members filled the air as PM Modi began his address in the Rajya Sabha

5 Feb 2026, 04:57:41 PM IST

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: PM arrives at House

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Upper House

5 Feb 2026, 04:48:10 PM IST

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: Farmers priority of Modi-led government, say BJP Rajya Sabha members

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: Farmers are a priority for the NDA government, and steps taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their welfare and modernisation of farming have enabled the country to become a leading agricultural nation, BJP members of Rajya Sabha said on Thursday.
They made the comments while participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Upper House.

5 Feb 2026, 04:48:10 PM IST

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: ‘Saw the event too…' : Speaker on why PM Modi did not reply to President's address

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said PM Modi was scheduled to reply to the debate on the President’s address but could not do so due to disruptions in the House.
“I got concrete information that several members of the congress party can go to PM's chair and do unexpected activity . I saw the event too. If it would have happened, the incident would have been very appalling and completely destroyed the democratic tradition of the country,” he said.

5 Feb 2026, 04:48:10 PM IST

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: TMC members walk out of Rajya Sabha

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech 2026 Live: On Thursday, Trinamool Congress members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha in protest amid the proceedings.

