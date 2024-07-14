Parliament Budget Session: Govt may introduce insurance laws amendment bill

Parliament Budget Session: The draft bill is completed and will be sent to the Cabinet for approval. Once done, the Finance Ministry hopes to bring up the proposed amendments during the upcoming Budget Session.

First Published14 Jul 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Parliament Budget Session: File image of the Parliament House in New Delhi
Parliament Budget Session: File image of the Parliament House in New Delhi (ANI Photo / Rahul Singh)

Parliament Budget Session: The government may introduce its bill for amendment of the Insurance Act, 1938 in Parliament during the upcoming Budget session, PTI reported, citing sources. The aim is to achieve ‘Insurance for All by 2047’.

Some provisions being proposed in the amendment bill include composite license, differential capital, reduction in solvency norms, issuing captive license, change in investment regulations, one-time registration for intermediaries and allowing insurers to distribute other financial products, sources told the agency.

The sources added that the draft bill is completed and will be sent to the Union Cabinet for approval. Once done, the Finance Ministry hopes to bring it up during the Budget Session.

What Would Change If Amendment Passes?

The move will enable the entry of differentiated insurance companies similar to how the banking sector functions — i.e. universal bank, small finance bank, and payments bank.

Further, provision of composite licenses would allow life insurers to underwrite health insurance or general insurance policies. AT present, the sector regulator, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) does not allow composite licensing for insurance companies, which means that an insurance company cannot offer both life and non-life products as one entity.

As per the provisions of the Insurance Act, 1938, life insurers can only offer life insurance covers, while general insurers can offer non-insurance products like health, motor, fire, marine, etc.

Easing of capital norms can allow the entry of companies focused on micro-insurance, agriculture insurance, or insurance firms with a regional approach, sources believed.

“The proposed amendments primarily focus on enhancing the policyholders' interests, improving returns to the policyholders, facilitating the entry of more players leading to economic growth and employment generation, enhancing efficiencies of the insurance industry - operational as well as financial and enabling ease of doing business,” sources said.

India at present has 25 life insurance firms and 32 non-life or general insurance companies.

(With inputs from PTI)

