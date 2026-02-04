Live Updates

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Kharge speaks in RS, seeks PM's apology over Nishikant Dubey's remarks

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on Thursday amid uproar over remarks by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, while speaking in the Upper House, sought PM Modi's apology over Dubey's remarks. Keep checking for live updates

Updated4 Feb 2026, 05:32:12 PM IST
New Delhi, Feb 04 (ANI): Lok Sabha proceedings underway during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)
New Delhi, Feb 04 (ANI): Lok Sabha proceedings underway during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)(Sansad TV)

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday was scheduled to reply to the motion of thanks on President Murmu's address in the Lok Sabha. However, the House has been adjourned till 11am, Thursday, 5 February, as a stand-off continues between the Treasury and Opposition benches for the third day.

The unrest came after sustained sloganeering by Opposition members during Question Hour. The Lok Sabha saw repeated adjournments as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was disallowed from quoting an article that cited the unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief MM Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict.

On Tuesday, seven Congress MPs and one CPI(M) member were suspended for the remainder of the Budget session, which concludes on 2 April. The suspensions followed scenes of disorder, including attempts to climb the Secretary-General’s table, tearing of papers, and hurling them towards the Chair.

Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament will continue deliberations on the “motion of thanks to the President's address.

In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya, with 18 hours allocated for the debate.

In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Sadananad Master moved the motion of thanks.

4 Feb 2026, 05:28:00 PM IST

Rahul, Modi Row LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi takes a swipe at PM Modi

Rahul, Modi Row LIVE: After the Lok Sabha got adjourned further, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a swipe at PM Modi, claiming that he got ‘scared’. He was scheduled to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha today.

4 Feb 2026, 05:26:00 PM IST

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: Kharge seeks PM's apology

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: While speaking in Rajya Sabha, Kharge sought PM Modi's apology over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks. Leader of House Nadda said nothing should be in record and the matter concerns Lok Sabha

4 Feb 2026, 05:14:33 PM IST

Rahul, Modi Row LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned once again

Rahul, Modi Row LIVE: Lok Sabha has been adjourned once again, till 11 am on Thursday. It was set to resume at 5pm today after it was adjourned earlier today

4 Feb 2026, 05:01:44 PM IST

Rahul, Modi Row LIVE: Priyanka slams BJP after Dubey targets Gandhi family in LS

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the BJP over its MP Nishikant Dubey targeting the Gandhi family in the Lok Sabha and said this is meant to show that only the government's writ prevails in Parliament which is an ‘insult’ to democracy.

"When the government wants the House to be disrupted, he is made to stand up-this happens every day. His zero hour always comes in the ballot, we keep requesting but it does not come," she said.

"We request permission for the Leader of the Opposition to quote from a publicly published book that has been bought from Amazon...You say it is against the rules. And this person (Dubey) gets up quotes from books and his microphone remains on," she said.

4 Feb 2026, 04:43:44 PM IST

Rahul, Modi Row LIVE: LS adjourned till what time?

Rahul, Modi Row LIVE: The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 5pm.

4 Feb 2026, 04:41:46 PM IST

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP after Dubey's remarks

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP over MP Nishikant Dubey targeting the Gandhi family in the Lok Sabha and claimed this is meant to show that only the government's writ prevails in Parliament which is an ‘insult’ to democracy.

“When the government wants the House to be disrupted, he is made to stand up-this happens every day. His zero hour always comes in the ballot, we keep requesting but it does not come,” Priyanka Gandhi told reporters

Speaking during the motion of thanks to the President's address, Dubey claimed while Rahul Gandhi wants to speak about an unpublished book, he has brought a series of books to expose the Gandhi family.

4 Feb 2026, 04:15:50 PM IST

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: Minister Nityanand Rai speaks in Rajya Sabha – See pic

New Delhi, Feb 04 (ANI): Union MoS Nityanand Rai, speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)
(Sansad TV)
4 Feb 2026, 04:15:50 PM IST

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: 'Has India compromised under US pressure?': Kharge's question on trade deal

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday questioned the manner in which the Indo-US trade deal was announced at a time Parliament was in session, and asked whether India had compromised in any manner under US "pressure".

He also asked whether India has agreed to zero tariffs on American imports, as claimed by US President Donald Trump.

4 Feb 2026, 04:15:50 PM IST

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: Lok Sabha adjourned

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 5 PM amid uproar over BJP's Nishikant Dubey targeting Gandhi family, reported PTI

4 Feb 2026, 04:15:51 PM IST

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: ‘Accelerate global growth…’ Goyal says about India-US trade deal

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: While speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the India-US trade deal, Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said: "This strategic agreement with the world’s largest economy, which will accelerate global growth and innovation in the coming years, is in the larger interest of the people of India and the nation. It strengthens both a developed India and a self-reliant India. We will continue to work relentlessly to translate this vision of the honourable Prime Minister into reality for our country."

