Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Kharge speaks in RS, seeks PM's apology over Nishikant Dubey's remarks

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday was scheduled to reply to the motion of thanks on President Murmu's address in the Lok Sabha. However, the House has been adjourned till 11am, Thursday, 5 February, amid uproar over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks targeting the Gandhi family.
Earlier, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm following protests by Opposition members over certain issues related to the unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane.
The unrest came after sustained sloganeering by Opposition members during Question Hour. The Lok Sabha saw repeated adjournments as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was disallowed from quoting an article that cited the unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief MM Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict.
On Tuesday, seven Congress MPs and one CPI(M) member were suspended for the remainder of the Budget session, which concludes on 2 April. The suspensions followed scenes of disorder, including attempts to climb the Secretary-General’s table, tearing of papers, and hurling them towards the Chair.
Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament will continue deliberations on the “motion of thanks to the President's address.
In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya, with 18 hours allocated for the debate.
In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Sadananad Master moved the motion of thanks.
Rahul, Modi Row LIVE: After the Lok Sabha got adjourned further, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a swipe at PM Modi, claiming that he got ‘scared’. He was scheduled to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha today.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: While speaking in Rajya Sabha, Kharge sought PM Modi's apology over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks. Leader of House Nadda said nothing should be in record and the matter concerns Lok Sabha
Rahul, Modi Row LIVE: Lok Sabha has been adjourned once again, till 11 am on Thursday. It was set to resume at 5pm today after it was adjourned earlier today
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the BJP over its MP Nishikant Dubey targeting the Gandhi family in the Lok Sabha and said this is meant to show that only the government's writ prevails in Parliament which is an ‘insult’ to democracy.
"When the government wants the House to be disrupted, he is made to stand up-this happens every day. His zero hour always comes in the ballot, we keep requesting but it does not come," she said.
"We request permission for the Leader of the Opposition to quote from a publicly published book that has been bought from Amazon...You say it is against the rules. And this person (Dubey) gets up quotes from books and his microphone remains on," she said.
Rahul, Modi Row LIVE: The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 5pm.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP over MP Nishikant Dubey targeting the Gandhi family in the Lok Sabha and claimed this is meant to show that only the government's writ prevails in Parliament which is an 'insult' to democracy.
“When the government wants the House to be disrupted, he is made to stand up-this happens every day. His zero hour always comes in the ballot, we keep requesting but it does not come,” Priyanka Gandhi told reporters
Speaking during the motion of thanks to the President's address, Dubey claimed while Rahul Gandhi wants to speak about an unpublished book, he has brought a series of books to expose the Gandhi family.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday questioned the manner in which the Indo-US trade deal was announced at a time Parliament was in session, and asked whether India had compromised in any manner under US "pressure".
He also asked whether India has agreed to zero tariffs on American imports, as claimed by US President Donald Trump.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 5 PM amid uproar over BJP's Nishikant Dubey targeting Gandhi family, reported PTI
Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: While speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the India-US trade deal, Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said: "This strategic agreement with the world’s largest economy, which will accelerate global growth and innovation in the coming years, is in the larger interest of the people of India and the nation. It strengthens both a developed India and a self-reliant India. We will continue to work relentlessly to translate this vision of the honourable Prime Minister into reality for our country."