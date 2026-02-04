Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Kharge speaks in RS, seeks PM's apology over Nishikant Dubey's remarks

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday was scheduled to reply to the motion of thanks on President Murmu's address in the Lok Sabha. However, the House has been adjourned till 11am, Thursday, 5 February, amid uproar over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks targeting the Gandhi family.

Earlier, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm following protests by Opposition members over certain issues related to the unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane.

The unrest came after sustained sloganeering by Opposition members during Question Hour. The Lok Sabha saw repeated adjournments as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was disallowed from quoting an article that cited the unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief MM Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict.

On Tuesday, seven Congress MPs and one CPI(M) member were suspended for the remainder of the Budget session, which concludes on 2 April. The suspensions followed scenes of disorder, including attempts to climb the Secretary-General’s table, tearing of papers, and hurling them towards the Chair.

Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament will continue deliberations on the “motion of thanks to the President's address.

In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya, with 18 hours allocated for the debate.

In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Sadananad Master moved the motion of thanks.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for all the latest updates on PM Modi's address to the Lok Sabha