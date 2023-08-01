comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 14:51:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.25 0.08%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 890.2 -0.01%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.4 3.18%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 252.05 -5.24%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 645.9 0.29%
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Parliament can bring any law…’: Govt tables Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance amid Opposition protests
Back

The Narendra Modi government tabled a bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid vociferous protests from the Opposition. Home Minister Amit Shah noted that the Constitution had allowed Parliament to make laws for the national capital. The Lower house was eventually adjourned till 3 pm amid protests. 

“Constitution has given the House, power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi. Supreme Court judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi. All objection is political. Please permit me to bring this bill," Shah said.

More to come…

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 02:51 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout