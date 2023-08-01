Breaking News
‘Parliament can bring any law…’: Govt tables Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance amid Opposition protests1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 02:51 PM IST
The Modi government tables bill to replace Delhi services ordinance amid protests from the Opposition.
The Narendra Modi government tabled a bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid vociferous protests from the Opposition. Home Minister Amit Shah noted that the Constitution had allowed Parliament to make laws for the national capital. The Lower house was eventually adjourned till 3 pm amid protests.
