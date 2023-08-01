Hello User
Home/ News / India/  ‘Parliament can bring any law…’: Govt tables Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance amid Opposition protests
‘Parliament can bring any law…’: Govt tables Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance amid Opposition protests

1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 02:51 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

The Modi government tables bill to replace Delhi services ordinance amid protests from the Opposition.

The Narendra Modi government tabled a bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid vociferous protests from the Opposition. Home Minister Amit Shah noted that the Constitution had allowed Parliament to make laws for the national capital. The Lower house was eventually adjourned till 3 pm amid protests.

“Constitution has given the House, power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi. Supreme Court judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi. All objection is political. Please permit me to bring this bill," Shah said.

More to come…

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 02:51 PM IST
