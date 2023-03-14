Parliament deadlocked over Rahul Gandhi apology, Adani1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 12:13 AM IST
Govt insists on apology for London speech; Oppn presses for JPC on Adani issue.
New Delhi: As two consecutive days in Parliament have been washed out with both the ruling dispensation and the Congress-led Opposition sticking to their demands, functionaries see little chance of any early resolution of the impasse. On Tuesday, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha couldn’t function amid disruptions and protests from both sides.
