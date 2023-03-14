New Delhi: As two consecutive days in Parliament have been washed out with both the ruling dispensation and the Congress-led Opposition sticking to their demands, functionaries see little chance of any early resolution of the impasse. On Tuesday, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha couldn’t function amid disruptions and protests from both sides.

The government has stuck to its demand for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insinuating Parliament and Indian democracy while the Congress and like-minded parties want a JPC on Adani-Hindenburg issue. The session now has 17 days left before it ends on 6 April. The government needs to pass the finance bill and the ministry-wise demand for grants in this session.

On Wednesday, the opposition will consider proposal for a letter against the government signed by all MPs and a march to the ED office.

In the Rajya Sabha, leader of the House Piyush Goyal reiterated the demand for Gandhi’s apology, saying, “He insulted India and its institutions abroad, particularly, Parliament, which includes both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and the President who is also part of it....he used offensive words. You (the chairman) also criticised it," Goyal said amid protests by the Opposition.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh clarified that the party will continue to demand a JPC. “Modi Govt’s continued refusal to even allow the combined Opposition to raise its legitimate demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MagaMegaScam has resulted in an impasse in Parliament. This is the ONLY issue. Anything else is a deliberate diversion by the PM & his colleagues," he tweeted.

The Congress’ parliamentary strategy met for twice on as many days and decided to stick to its demand for a JPC on Adani-Hindenburg.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore ruled out the question of Gandhi’s apology and said, “What Rahul Gandhi spoke about RSS is true. RSS never participated in freedom struggle, never worked for people. They always tried to divide people on the line of religion, caste & language. RSS divides people. Congress wants India to be united."