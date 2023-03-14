Parliament deadlocked over Rahul Gandhi apology, Adani

The government has stuck to its demand for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insinuating Parliament and Indian democracy while the Congress and like-minded parties want a JPC on Adani-Hindenburg issue. The session now has 17 days left before it ends on 6 April. The government needs to pass the finance bill and the ministry-wise demand for grants in this session.

