From 'leaflets to pepper spray', Parliament is no stranger to security breaches
A major breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday raised questions over the security and screening process at Parliament. However, Parliament is no stranger to security breaches. In the past, many incidents of breach by visitors in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were reported. Even members of Parliament have caused breaches on several occasions.