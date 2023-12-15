comScore
From 'leaflets to pepper spray', Parliament is no stranger to security breaches | 5 points

Parliament Security Breach: In the past, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have reported a few incidents of security breach by visitors. Even members of Parliament have caused breaches on several occasions.

Police personnel detain a woman protesting outside the Parliament building carrying a can emitting a yellowish smoke during the Winter session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (PTI)

A major breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday raised questions over the security and screening process at Parliament. However, Parliament is no stranger to security breaches. In the past, many incidents of breach by visitors in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were reported. Even members of Parliament have caused breaches on several occasions. 

Some of those incidents are listed below:

1. On February 13, 2014, then Congress MP Lagadapati Rajagopal used pepper spray in Parliament, reportedly in a bid to stall the tabling of the Telangana Bill — the legislation to carve out Telangana from Andhra Pradesh. The "expelled Congress MP" had then claimed he did it in self-defence, the Indian Express had reported.

2. The late 1990s witnessed an incident similar to the one that happened on Wednesday. The Deccan Herald quoted a Parliament official as saying that in late 1990, a protester jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber with a demand for a separate Uttarakhand state. He was held and handed over to the police later.

3. The Deccan Herald report also mentioned another incident that happened in November 2016 when a Madhya Pradesh man made an attempt to jump into the Lok Sabha but was soon overpowered by the security staff.

4. On December 21, 1967, when the Rajya Sabha, a person in the visitors' gallery shouted slogans and threw some leaflets on the floor of the House. He was immediately removed from the visitors' gallery by the Watch and Ward Staff.

5. In the 1990s, the then Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh allegedly carried a gun in the Lok Sabha chamber, the Times of India reported. According to the report, a gun fell from Singh's pocket when he was taken out of the Lowe House by marshals on orders of the Speaker.

Published: 15 Dec 2023, 02:59 PM IST
