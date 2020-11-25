Parliament likely to have historically lowest sittings in a year owing to covid

With the winter session of Parliament likely to be put off this year on account of covid-19 pandemic, both Houses are likely to have historically lowest number of just 33 sittings this year, according to data analyzed by New Delhi-based PRS Legislative Research.

The impact of covid-19 on legislative functioning can be gauged from the fact that while the budget session of Parliament in March had to be cut short by nearly 10 days, an already truncated monsoon session in September, which was held with strict social distancing norms, too, was cut short by eight days.

While members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) maintain that the final decision on winter session would be made by the cabinet committee on parliamentary affairs (CCPA) in the coming days, senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) explain that these are extraordinary circumstances that need extraordinary decisions to be taken to protect people from the spread of coronavirus.

“Constitutionally speaking, the period between two Parliament sessions cannot be more than six months and the Parliament has to be convened; so, the Union government has already convened monsoon session. But we should also understand that these are extraordinary circumstances and there is third wave of covid-19 in Delhi, it is time to take some tough decisions," said a senior BJP leader and parliamentarian.

Members of the Union government also point out that senior ministers in the government would also reach out to leaders of political parties in Parliament to inform them about the circumstances and the decision taken by the Union government.

“This should be a collective decision and the Union government and senior ministers would convey the decision to all political parties. We had witnessed that some people got affected due to covid-19 during the monsoon session, which included staffers of Parliament. We should be careful while making these decisions," the BJP leader added.

An analysis of data by PRS Legislative Research beginning 1952 shows that historically the Lok Sabha has met for under 50 days just twice before—in 2008, for 46 sittings, and in 2004, for 48 sittings. The Rajya Sabha, in turn, sat for fewer sittings thrice before—in 2004 and 2008 for 46 sittings and in 1999 for 48 sittings. The record of highest number of sittings was in 1956, when Lok Sabha had 151 sittings and the Rajya Sabha 113.

“There is a need to insulate the functioning of Parliament from externalities which can be anticipated, like elections in states and unforeseen ones like the pandemic this year. Anticipated externalities can be dealt with by having longer sittings of Parliament which are planned in advance. For the unforeseen ones, parliamentary rules can be relaxed to allow its functioning with reduced number of MPs or the full strength of MPs convening in a hybrid manner," said Chakshu Roy who heads the outreach team at PRS Legislative Research.

Roy added that delay in holding the winter session and reduced number of sittings impacts legislative agenda, including the passage of Bills that were referred to parliamentary committees before monsoon session. These include: the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill; The Personal Data Protection Bill and The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Bill. He added that additionally there are also pending legislation such as The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill and The Dam Safety Bill.

The monsoon session of Parliament had concluded on 24 September and there has been a growing demand from opposition parties that the winter session should be held on time to ensure discussion on key issues, including the handling of covid-19 pandemic and taking stock of vaccine progress.

More than 134,000 people in the country have died from covid-19. Delhi, which is the seat of Parliament, is one of the worst affected by the pandemic and has recorded 6,224 confirmed cases and 109 deaths on Tuesday.

