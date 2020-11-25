Parliament likely to have historically lowest sittings in a year owing to covid

“There is a need to insulate the functioning of Parliament from externalities which can be anticipated, like elections in states and unforeseen ones like the pandemic this year. Anticipated externalities can be dealt with by having longer sittings of Parliament which are planned in advance. For the unforeseen ones, parliamentary rules can be relaxed to allow its functioning with reduced number of MPs or the full strength of MPs convening in a hybrid manner," said Chakshu Roy who heads the outreach team at PRS Legislative Research.