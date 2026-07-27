Parliament LIVE: Bill on paper leaks to be tabled today; Oppn seeks discussion on police 'brutality' against protesters

Parliament functions resume today after a week of showdown, and the end of the students' protest led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the education minister. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha may continue to witness upheaval on Monday, July 27, as the Opposition demands discussion on “NEET ban” and “brutal police action against the students who protested against the NEET exam irregularities."
Bill on paper leak
Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh will table the Bill to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, proposing more stringent laws to address paper-leak incidents. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to table a draft bill as soon as Monday.
The legislation is expected to be debated for eight to 10 hours, with the NDA fielding Bansuri Swaraj and Tejasvi Surya to lead the discussion, parliamentary sources told India Today. Other NDA leaders likely to speak include Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu of the TDP, JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, NCP's Sunil Tatkare, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s Arun Bharti.
Trinamool Congress MPs Sayoni Ghosh and Mitali Bag are also expected to participate in the debate.
Monday will also mark the first Question Hour for newly-appointed Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, who replaced Dharmendra Pradhan after the latter resigned on July 25 amid mounting pressure.
‘NEET ban’, police ‘brutality’
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain and CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar have given a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha. Hussain demanded an "immediate discussion on the alleged excessive use of force against peacefully protesters in Delhi on 20 July 2026, the reported use of pellet guns and tear gas, the assault on women students.
Kumar, however, sought "the constitution of an Independent Judicial Commission to inquire into the brutal police action against the students who protested against the NEET exam irregularities and the circumstances leading to the nationwide student agitation, including the total failure of the examination system."
Congress MP Vijayakumar Alias Vijay Vasanth also gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha "regarding the alleged use of excessive Police force against students protesting in Delhi on 20 July 2026."
Meanwhile, DMK MP T.R. Baalu is seeking discussion on the "immediate ban on NEET and enquiry on indiscriminate use of Lethal weapons against agitated students in Jantar Mantar."
Nandan Nilekani-led task force
In yet another step to address students' concerns over paper leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the constitution of a high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms to make the exam system leakproof.
Besides Nilekani, other members of the task force are former chairman of ISRO S Somanath, former director of the Intelligence Bureau, Tapan Deka, director of IIT Chennai, V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.
The CJP has led a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Pradhan, accountability for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking process, and wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations. The protest was withdrawn after Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday, July 25.
On Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam says, "The move is timely and correct. The BJP government has finally taken note of this issue—specifically the recurring problem of paper leaks—which is now being vigorously debated... The crucial question is: who created this crisis in the first place? It was a matter concerning the students' future, marked by repeated paper leaks. It is inappropriate for the BJP government to engage in counter-accusations regarding this. The students have certainly won, as their demand for justice has been met..."
Following a series of paper leak incidents, Parliament passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act in 2024, to curb paper leaks, malpractices as well as organised malpractices in recruitment examinations like UPSC, SSC etc and entrance tests such as NEET, JEE and CUET.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh will introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to strengthen the anti-paper leak law. The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, proposes setting up fast-track courts in every state for paper leak cases and completion of investigations within two months.
It also has provisions for enhanced punishment, including imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines of up to ₹50 lakh for individuals involved in paper leaks. Organised crimes related to paper leaks could attract fines of up to ₹10 crore.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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