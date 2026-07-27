Parliament LIVE: Bill on paper leaks to be tabled today; Oppn seeks discussion on police 'brutality' against protesters

Parliament functions resume today after a week of showdown, and the end of the students' protest led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the education minister. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha may continue to witness upheaval on Monday, July 27, as the Opposition demands discussion on “NEET ban” and “brutal police action against the students who protested against the NEET exam irregularities."

Bill on paper leak

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh will table the Bill to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, proposing more stringent laws to address paper-leak incidents. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to table a draft bill as soon as Monday.

The legislation is expected to be debated for eight to 10 hours, with the NDA fielding Bansuri Swaraj and Tejasvi Surya to lead the discussion, parliamentary sources told India Today. Other NDA leaders likely to speak include Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu of the TDP, JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, NCP's Sunil Tatkare, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s Arun Bharti.

Trinamool Congress MPs Sayoni Ghosh and Mitali Bag are also expected to participate in the debate.

Monday will also mark the first Question Hour for newly-appointed Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, who replaced Dharmendra Pradhan after the latter resigned on July 25 amid mounting pressure.

‘NEET ban’, police ‘brutality’

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain and CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar have given a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha. Hussain demanded an "immediate discussion on the alleged excessive use of force against peacefully protesters in Delhi on 20 July 2026, the reported use of pellet guns and tear gas, the assault on women students.

Kumar, however, sought "the constitution of an Independent Judicial Commission to inquire into the brutal police action against the students who protested against the NEET exam irregularities and the circumstances leading to the nationwide student agitation, including the total failure of the examination system."

Congress MP Vijayakumar Alias Vijay Vasanth also gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha "regarding the alleged use of excessive Police force against students protesting in Delhi on 20 July 2026."

Meanwhile, DMK MP T.R. Baalu is seeking discussion on the "immediate ban on NEET and enquiry on indiscriminate use of Lethal weapons against agitated students in Jantar Mantar."

Nandan Nilekani-led task force

In yet another step to address students' concerns over paper leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the constitution of a high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms to make the exam system leakproof.

Besides Nilekani, other members of the task force are former chairman of ISRO S Somanath, former director of the Intelligence Bureau, Tapan Deka, director of IIT Chennai, V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

The CJP has led a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Pradhan, accountability for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking process, and wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations. The protest was withdrawn after Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday, July 25.