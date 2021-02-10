Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in Lok Sabha at 4 pm on Wednesday, the prime minister's office said.

"At around 4 PM today in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister @narendramodi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address," the PMO tweeted.

The PM had delivered his reply to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday where he defended the contentious farm laws against which farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders since 26 November last year.

“Since 2014 we have initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering the farmer. The crop insurance scheme was changed to make it more farmer-friendly. The PM-KISAN scheme was also brought in," he told the Parliament.

Quoting his predecessor, Modi said: "Manmohan Ji is here, I would read out his quote. Those taking a U-Turn (farm laws) will perhaps agree with him. 'There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in the 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get the highest rate of return'."

