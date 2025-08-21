Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Online Gaming Bill to be presented in Rajya Sabha today

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 will be tabled in Rajya Sabha today, August 21.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to ban the operating, facilitating and advertising of online games played with money, with a view to checking rising instances of addiction, money laundering and financial fraud.

Piloted by Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 was passed without a debate as Opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar by the Election Commission.

Once the legislation is passed by both Houses of Parliament, offering or facilitating online money gaming will be punishable by imprisonment of up to 3 years and/or a fine of up to ₹1 crore.

