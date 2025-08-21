Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Online Gaming Bill to be presented in Rajya Sabha today

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 will be tabled in Rajya Sabha today, August 21.
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to ban the operating, facilitating and advertising of online games played with money, with a view to checking rising instances of addiction, money laundering and financial fraud.
Piloted by Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 was passed without a debate as Opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar by the Election Commission.
Once the legislation is passed by both Houses of Parliament, offering or facilitating online money gaming will be punishable by imprisonment of up to 3 years and/or a fine of up to ₹1 crore.
Twelve bills were passed by the Lok Sabha and 14 by the Rajya Sabha during the month-long Monsoon session of Parliament, which has witnessed repeated disruptions, adjournments and walkouts.
Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both House, the session has seen little business ever since it began on July 21 due to repeated disruptions and adjournments initially due to opposition demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor and then over demands for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar.
The Monsoon session is scheduled to end on Thursday.
A bill to regulate online gaming, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday with voice vote amid din, was welcomed by many MPs who highlighted the "serious problem" of money games harming society, even as Congress MP Shashi Tharoor cautioned that the ban on these games that use money will only push such activities "underground".
Tharoor said that such online games can serve as a useful source of revenue for the government if legalised, regulated and taxed.
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, bans the operating, facilitating and advertising of online money games, as the government looks to check rising instances of addiction, money laundering and financial fraud through such applications.