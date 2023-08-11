comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Parliament session: Will repeal offence of sedition, says Amit Shah as he introduces 3 bills to overhaul justice system
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, which are British-era laws. 

The three bills include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023. And they will soon be sent to a parliamentary panel for further scrutiny

Speaking on the the new bill to replace IPC, he said it will completely repeal the offence of sedition.

He said, “From 1860 to 2023, the country's criminal justice system functioned as per the laws made by the British. The three laws will be replaced and there will be a major change in the criminal justice system in the country..."

"The focus of those law was to protect and strengthen the British administration, the idea was to punish and not to give justice. By replacing them, the new three laws will bring the spirit to protect the rights of the Indian citizen," he said in the Lower House of Parliament.

"The aim will not be to punish, it will be to provide justice. Punishment will be given to create a sentiment of stopping crime," Shah added.

Speaking about the bills, he said, 

Meanwhile, I.N.D.I.A. MPs boycotted Lok Sabha proceedings against the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Lok Sabha and march to Dr Ambedkar's statue in Parliament.

 

Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 01:45 PM IST
