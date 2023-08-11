The monsoon session of Parliament, ending Friday after 16 days, was tumultuous with multiple disruptions and vigorous debates over Manipur violence, Delhi Ordinance Bill. It also witnessed an unsuccessful no-trust vote. Here's look back at of what happened in last few days:

Manipur violence

Major part of the monsoon session remain disrupted with opposition parties under the banner of INDIA demanding an elaborate discussion on Manipur violence and statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same. Meanwhile, the government conveyed that they were open to discussion, but remained stern the discussion would be led by Amit Sha and not pm Modi.

No confidence motion

Congress's Gaurav Gogoi initiated a no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government on the Manipur issue. INDIA floor MPs supported it. Parliament witnessed heated debates from August 8 to 10, with key figures like Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Gaurav Gogoi and others participating. On August 10, PM Modi responded to the motion.

PM Modi response to the no confidence motion

Assuring peace at Manipur, PM Modi said, "Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time."

He further said the country is with the people of Manipur. “I want to tell people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you," he added.

He urged floor MPs not to politicise the Manipur issue. "I want to request the MPs of the Parliament to understand the value of this time. Come and proceed together. In this country, there have been more serious issues in the past, but we found a way to work together. Let's come together. Take people of Manipur in confidence. Don't take advantage of Manipur for doing politics."

No confidence motion defeated

PM Modi defeated the no-confidence motion on Thursday after a three-day debate.

As opposition walked out during the voting, Modi denounced them, saying: "Those who don't trust democracy are always ready to make a comment but don't have the patience to hear (the rebuttal)."

Rahul Gandhi back in Parliament

The Supreme Court last suspended Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case linked to Modi surname remarks, enabling him to return to parliament and contest national elections due next year. Following this, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday allowed him to join the Parliament

Rahul Gandhi spearheaded the parliamentary attack on the government Wednesday, condemning what he said was Modi's inaction over the deadly Manipur violence. In a speech to lawmakers, Gandhi had charged that Modi was "killing Mother India".

Delhi Ordinance Bill

The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote late on Monday. i.e. on 7 August.

After the bill was passed in Rajya Sabha, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said it was a ‘black day’ for India's democracy and said that said that the "law will not let the elected government of Delhi work."

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

Parliament on Wednesday approved the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill that introduces several compliance requirements for the collection and processing of personal data and provisions for up to ₹250 crore penalty for any data breach.

The government expects to implement Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 within 10 months. The Lok Sabha approved the Bill on August 7, and with the Rajya Sabha giving its consent on Wednesday, the parliamentary approval process is complete.

The Bill will now go to the President for assent, after which it will become la

