Parliament Monsoon Session ends today: Manipur, no-trust vote, Delhi bill dominate debates for 16 days. Top points
Monsoon session of Parliament marked by disruptions and debates on Manipur violence, Delhi Ordinance Bill, and no-confidence motion.
The monsoon session of Parliament, ending Friday after 16 days, was tumultuous with multiple disruptions and vigorous debates over Manipur violence, Delhi Ordinance Bill. It also witnessed an unsuccessful no-trust vote. Here's look back at of what happened in last few days: