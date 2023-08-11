He urged floor MPs not to politicise the Manipur issue. "I want to request the MPs of the Parliament to understand the value of this time. Come and proceed together. In this country, there have been more serious issues in the past, but we found a way to work together. Let's come together. Take people of Manipur in confidence. Don't take advantage of Manipur for doing politics."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}