Lok Sabha was adjourned for the third time till 4 pm on Tuesday amid protests and sloganeering by the opposition parties on various issues.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday.

While the speaker of the lower house, Om Birla, asked parliamentarians to maintain decorum, opposition MPs continued with repeated sloganeering.

Before the house was adjourned, the Lok Sabha passed the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021. The bill allows the central government to prohibit strikes, lock-outs, and lay-offs in units engaged in essential defence services.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh introduced the bill in the lower house.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which also has been passed.

Earlier, Lok Sabha got adjourned till 12 noon and then 2 pm. Also, Congress MP Manickam Tagore had given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' media report.

In Rajya Sabha, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss the same.

The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware.

The upper house of the parliament was earlier adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday following an uproar by opposition MPs.

For the last few days, the business of both the houses has remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous protests by the opposition over issues, including farmers' protests, Pegasus spyware, Covid-19 and inflation.

The monsoon session commenced on 19 July and will continue till 13 August.

PM Modi's comment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the opposition of insulting the legislature and the Constitution.

Briefing reporters on Modi's speech at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister expressed anger at the conduct of some opposition members and noted that those who tore papers and threw them around have remained unrepentant.

A tweet of TMC leader Derek O'Brien criticising the manner of bills' passage in Parliament also drew Modi's ire, said Joshi and another Union minister V Muraleedharan, without naming the TMC member.

"In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill. Passing legislation or making papri chaat!" Derek O'Brien had tweeted.

Such comments are "derogatory" to the parliamentary procedure and the esteem of elected representatives, Muraleedharan said quoting Modi.













