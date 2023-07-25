As the logjam between the Centre and opposition over the Manipur row continues to disrupt the Parliament monsoon session, the sides held separate meetings on Tuesday to stratigise their next steps. A parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began on Tuesday morning to chalk out the strategy for the Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishanaw among others were seen arriving for the meeting that began at 9:30 am. The meeting had been convened to discuss crucial organizational matters with party MPs. Meanwhile like-minded opposition floor leaders met at the Rajya Sabha LoP chamber in Parliament to discuss their plan for today. They later said they will continue their demand for PM's statement on Manipur in both Houses.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday amidst uproarious scenes with the Opposition demanding a statement by the prime minister on the violence in Manipur.

The first two days of the monsoon session last week saw a similar ruckus leading to nearly zero functioning of Parliament.

Significantly the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) will meet today at the office of Congress national president and the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out a floor management strategy before the Upper House goes into session.

The Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, with a long list of legislative businesses on the agenda, has seen repeated adjournments in the face of Opposition protests, sloganeering, and ruckus by members of the fledgling grand Opposition alliance over its demand for a statement from PM Modi on the Manipur situation.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till Tuesday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah faced constant disturbance and heckling from the Opposition benches even as he insisted that the Centre was ready for a discussion on Manipur.

Meanwhile, the Upper House, too, witnessed stormy scenes after Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was suspended for the entire session for “repeatedly violating" the Chair’s directives.

(With agency inputs)

