Parliament monsoon session: Opposition likely to bring no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against government today2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 06:27 AM IST
Opposition parties plan to table a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government due to their refusal to address the Manipur sexual atrocities.
The Opposition parties plan to table a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, confirms Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary stated. The decision was taken as Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined to address the Manipur crisis, as demanded by the opposition parties.
