The Opposition parties plan to table a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, confirms Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary stated. The decision was taken as Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined to address the Manipur crisis, as demanded by the opposition parties.

Since the start of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20, Opposition members have engaged in protests and sloganeering, leading to repeated adjournments of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"Opposition parties will be bringing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government tomorrow," Chowdhary, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, told ANI on Tuesday.

"Today, it has been decided that we would not have any other alternative but to resort to a no-confidence motion because the government is not accepting the demand of the opposition to have an elaborate discussion with the Prime Minister on Manipur. He should make a statement on the Manipur violence as he is our leader in the parliament," he said.

The Congress leader further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been declining the opposition's "hard-pressed demand."

"...But he (PM Modi) has been declining our hard-pressed demand. However, it was an innocuous demand. Nonetheless, the Prime Minister has not been considering our demand. That is why we thought of bringing a no-confidence motion. Where the opposition's argument...the allegations against the government are believed to be answered by the Prime Minister himself," he said.

Amit Shah reaches out to senior Congress leaders

The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur but the opposition parties are pressing for discussion under a rule which also entails voting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written letter to two opposition leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for debate on Manipur issue, saying the government is ready for a discussion and "seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines".

(With agency inputs)

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 06:28 AM IST
