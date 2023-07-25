Opposition parties, under the banner of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), has decided to move no-confidence motion against government in the Lok Sabha for the first time in 20 year. In 2003, no confidence was moved against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee led NDA government.

Sources close to the development cited that all parties are on board. And opposition parties are now deciding on a strategy for the Rajya Sabha to corner the BJP. This comes after monsoon session of the Parliament remains disrupted for the fourth day with opposition demanding for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the ethnic violence in Manipur The sources said after weighing various options to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak in Parliament on the situation in strife-torn Manipur, it was decided that this would be an effective way to compel the government to initiate a discussion on the issue. Reacting to the development, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "During our first term also (Opposition) brought a no-confidence motion against us and in 2019 our seats increased from 282 to 303. Let them bring a no-confidence motion this time also and we will win more than 350 seats." It needs to be noted that Telugu Desam Party sought to bring a similar motion against the government in 2018 but there was no discussion or voting

Opposition party meet ahead of Parliament session

The floor leaders of opposition parties held a meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss their strategy amid the logjam between the oppositions and the government over the Manipur issue. The meeting was held in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have resorted to protests and sloganeering in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

The opposition parties have also urged the Rajya Sabha Chairman to revoke the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh. The AAP member was suspended on Monday for “repeatedly violating" directions of the Chair.

Ahead of the meeting, Kharge said opposition parties will take a collective decision on their strategy.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pramod Tiwari, Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha and Trinamool Congress’ Derek O'Brien were among those present in the meeting.

