Parliament monsoon session: Opposition to move no-confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha first time since 20032 min read 25 Jul 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Opposition parties in India are set to move a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha, the first time in 20 years. All parties are on board and a strategy for the Rajya Sabha is being decided.
Opposition parties, under the banner of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), has decided to move no-confidence motion against government in the Lok Sabha for the first time in 20 year. In 2003, no confidence was moved against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee led NDA government.
Opposition party meet ahead of Parliament session
The floor leaders of opposition parties held a meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss their strategy amid the logjam between the oppositions and the government over the Manipur issue. The meeting was held in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have resorted to protests and sloganeering in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.
The opposition parties have also urged the Rajya Sabha Chairman to revoke the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh. The AAP member was suspended on Monday for “repeatedly violating" directions of the Chair.
Ahead of the meeting, Kharge said opposition parties will take a collective decision on their strategy.
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pramod Tiwari, Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha and Trinamool Congress’ Derek O'Brien were among those present in the meeting.