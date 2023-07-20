Parliament monsoon session: Oppositions send adjournment motion notice to Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha to discuss Manipur2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 09:57 AM IST
Opposition MPs in India have submitted notices in both houses of Parliament to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur following the emergence of a video showing two women being paraded naked. The monsoon session of Parliament begins today.
Several opposition MPs on Thursday submitted suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha and adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss ongoing violence in Manipur. This comes a day after a May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men in Manipur surfaced on social media.
