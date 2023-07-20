Several opposition MPs on Thursday submitted suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha and adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss ongoing violence in Manipur. This comes a day after a May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men in Manipur surfaced on social media.

The monsoon session of the Parliament will commence today, and it is expected to be a stormy one.

News agency ANI cites Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, RJD MP Manoj have submitted suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the "Prime Minister's shocking silence on the ongoing violence in Manipur."

Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha CPI MP Binoy Viswam, MP Manish Tewari and others sent adjournment motion notice to Lok Sabha to raise the issue.

Congress MP Manish Tewari says, "...Today, the Monsoon session of the Parliament is beginning. There should be a sensitive and responsible debate over the Manipur situation in both Houses. Manipur is a border state and if the situation is not conducive there and peace & harmony suffer a blow, it will have a far-reaching impact..."

Several other leaders have also demanded that ongoing ethnic violence should be discussed at the Parliament today.

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said the party will raise the issue of ethnic strife-torn Manipur in Parliament, while condemning the incident that came into light on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "As a woman MP, I want a discussion on Manipur. The PM should break his silence and answer the people by speaking on the Floor of the House."

Manipur: Centre asks Twitter to stop sharing viral video

The horrific video has left the netizen. As social media users continue to condemn the incident, Centre issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, instructing them not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women being paraded nude.

“It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation," the government sources said.

More than 150 people have lost their lives, and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.