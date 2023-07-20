Opposition parties to address Manipur violence, railway safety, unemployment, inflation, India-China border, and trade balance during Parliament's monsoon session. 31 legislative items ready. Prime Minister's presence demanded. Government plans heavy legislative business.
Opposition parties are set to address issues like Manipur violence, railway safety, unemployment, inflation, India-China border status, and trade balance during the monsoon session of the Parliament that start on Thursday.
The customary all-party meeting, attended by 34 parties and 44 leaders, was conducted on Wednesday that aimed at ensuring a smooth session that will continue until August 11, with 17 sittings. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that many important issues were raised during the meeting, reflecting the active political climate in India.
"Currently, the government have 31 legislative items which have been identified. What we have to bring and what not we will decide later but at least 31 legislative items are fully ready now, " he added.
On the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, some parties plan to move an adjournment motion on Manipur violence and other issues. The opposition demands the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the discussion.
"Opposition parties have given many suggestions and our alliance leaders have also given. All the parties have demanded to have a discussion on the Manipur issue on which government is ready," he added.
"The government is ready to discuss all issues in the Monsoon Session. We have appealed to the Opposition parties to support in the smooth functioning of the Parliament," Joshi said after the all-party meeting.
31 bills to be tabled in 17 days
The government has planned heavy legislative business for the monsoon session of Parliament beginning Thursday with Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, among 31 bills on its agenda.
Apart from the Personal Data Protection Bill, the bill to replace the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, promulgated in May this year is among other key Bills listed for the monsoon session. The ordinance deals with the control of services in Delhi and was promulgated after the Supreme Court verdict on an appeal by the Delhi government.
