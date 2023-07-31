Parliament Monsoon Session: Tussle over Delhi Services Bill likely this week

Parliament Monsoon Session: Tussle over Delhi Services Bill likely this week2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:59 AM IST
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023 will have identical provisions for the appointments and postings of the senior officers in the Delhi government like the ordinance promulgated on May 19.
Parliament is set to become more turbulent this week as the Central government is likely to introduce the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to replace the Delhi services ordinance that gives the Centre control of the national capital's bureaucratic things.
