Parliament Monsoon Session: Tussle over Delhi Services Bill likely this week

Parliament is set to become more turbulent this week as the Central government is likely to introduce the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to replace the Delhi services ordinance that gives the Centre control of the national capital's bureaucratic things.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill has become a rallying point for a united opposition against the BJP-led NDA.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is a part of the opposition coalition INDIA, has reacted strongly against the ordinance. The Congress and other opposition parties have also come out against the ordinance.

The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha even as a notice for moving a no-confidence motion is pending before the House.

The draft bill to replace the ordinance which mandated the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government is ready and has been circulated among the MPs before its introduction in Parliament this week.

A review of the bill was seen by Hindustan Times, which suggested that it has at least three crucial changes including dropping a contentious provision apparently meant to undo the effect of a May 11 Supreme Court ruling on ordinance rule. The bill also proposes a change to the manner in which tribunal heads are appointed in Delhi.

It is pertinent to note that the legislative agenda for Monday, July 31, doesn't mention the Delhi Services Bill, however, the Central government can bring it at any time without any prior information in the Parliament.

The Delhi ordinance was promulgated by the central government a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order, and land to the elected government, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

(With inputs from agencies)