Parliament takes up criminal laws after MP suspension spree; NCT of Delhi Law, Taxes Bill passed
Parliament takes up criminal laws after MP suspension spree; NCT of Delhi Law, Taxes Bill passed

 Livemint

In the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the three Bills which seek to replace the existing criminal laws in India. Meanwhile, both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha passed The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (PTI)Premium
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved The Bharatiya Nyaya (2nd) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (2nd) Sanhita, 2023 and The Bharatiya Sakshya (2nd) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The three contentious Bills replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973 and Indian Evidence Act, of 1872. Amit Shah is expected to give reply to the debate on these three Bill later in the day, news agency ANI reported.

 

The three Bills to replace the existing criminal laws in India were tabled for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha even as 95 Opposition MPs remain suspended from the Lower House.

A record number of 141 MPs were suspended from Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session 2023. As many as 46 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha and 95 MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha in a single session.

Here's a list of Bills passed/taken up after suspension of 141 MPs:

1. Lok Sabha discussed three laws to replace criminal laws: The Bharatiya Nyaya (2nd) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (2nd) Sanhita, 2023 and The Bharatiya Sakshya (2nd) Bill, 2023

2. Lok Sabha passed The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023. Moving the Bill for passage, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Bill seeks to obtain the authority from Parliament to provisionally levy and collect the newly imposed or increased duties of customs and excise for 75 days.

3. Lok Sabha passed The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023. The bill seeks to cap the age for president and members of GST appellate tribunals (GSTAT) at 70 years and 67 years, respectively, higher than 67 years and 65 years specified earlier.

4. Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha passed The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The Bill aims to provide continued protection from punitive action for various unauthorised developments in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. This includes slum dwellers, hawkers, unauthorised colonies, schools, religious and cultural institutions, and agricultural godowns.

5. Rajya Sabha took up discussion on The Appropriation (No.3) and (No.4) Bill, 2023. The Bills were considered and returned by the Rajya Sabha to the Lok Sabha after a brief discussion.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published: 19 Dec 2023, 06:46 PM IST
