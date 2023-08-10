Parliament no confidence motion live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Lok Sabha on Thursday in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the NDA government. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirming the PM's presence at the Parliament today, said, “The PM will be present in the House tomorrow to reply to the no-confidence motion." The Lok Sabha initiated the no-confidence debate on Tuesday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who returned to the Parliament after almost 4 months, participated in the discussion on Wednesday. During the debate, the Congress leader referred to his visit to Manipur and his meetings with victims of violence in the state and said ‘Bharat’ is the voice of the people of the country and that “voice was killed in Manipur". (Catch the latest updates here)

Parliament session: Rahul Gandhi's flying kiss in Parliament sparks controversy. How netizens react Rahul Gandhi delivered his first speech at Lok Sabha on August 9 after being reinstated as an MP. However, he didn't remain in the House to listen to the response, as he had a scheduled event in Rajasthan at 3 pm. Upon departing the Lok Sabha, he repeated a gesture reminiscent of his famous hug and wink during the previous no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government in 2018. It is believed that Rahul Gandhi blew a flying kiss while exiting. Union Minister Smriti Irani, along with several BJP MPs, voiced their strong objections following an alleged flying kiss gesture made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi towards BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha. Although the incident was not captured on camera, it reportedly occurred as Rahul Gandhi was leaving the Lok Sabha premises after delivering a speech concerning the no-confidence motion on Manipur. (Read here)

Will Manipur CM N Biren Singh be replaced amid violent clashes? Amit Shah says 'a non-cooperating CM...' Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is set to remain at his post amid growing calls for his dismissal. Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the CM was 'cooperating with the Centre' and a change was not necessary at this time. Opposition leaders insist that the people of Manipur people have lost confidence in their CM and recently wondered why he was yet to be sacked. The remarks also come mere days after the Kuki People's Alliance withdrew from the N Biren Singh government. "A state CM needs to be changed when he is not cooperating. This CM is cooperating with the Centre…I want to appeal with folded hands to both Meitei and Kuki communities to shun violence and hold talks with government," Shah told the Lok Sabha while addressing a no-confidence motion. Manipur has been rocked by widespread ethnic clashes over the past three months with more than 150 people losing their lives. (Read here)

PM Modi to reply on no-confidence motion in Parliament today: What to expect? Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark his presence in the Lok Sabha tomorrow to reply to the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the NDA government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today. "The PM will be present in the House tomorrow to reply to the no-confidence motion," the Union minister told Lok Sabha today. Just before the adjournment of the House, the Union Minister confirmed the same. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make a statement on the prevailing condition in Manipur which has been hit by ethnic clashes and also reply to allegations put forward by Opposition leaders in the parliament. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged warring Kuki and Meitei communities to hold talks, as Lok Sabha adopted a resolution calling for the restoration of peace in the northeastern state. (Read here)