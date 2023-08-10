Parliament no confidence motion live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Lok Sabha on Thursday in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the NDA government.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirming the PM's presence at the Parliament today, said, “The PM will be present in the House tomorrow to reply to the no-confidence motion."

The Lok Sabha initiated the no-confidence debate on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who returned to the Parliament after almost 4 months, participated in the discussion on Wednesday.

During the debate, the Congress leader referred to his visit to Manipur and his meetings with victims of violence in the state and said ‘Bharat’ is the voice of the people of the country and that “voice was killed in Manipur".

