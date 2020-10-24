Parliament panel on data protection bill grills FB

“The JPC was unanimous and all the members were annoyed that Amazon decided not to appear before the parliamentary committee. There is a view that the Union government should intervene and strict action should be taken against Amazon. There are a number of steps that can be taken. Some members also suggested that a privilege motion should be moved against Amazon. However, what is the guarantee that representatives of Amazon would come before the privilege committee. If they can skip a meeting called by JPC, what is the guarantee that they will appear before any other parliamentary committee?" said a person in the know of development.