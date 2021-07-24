Parliament panel recommends review of India's IPR policy

“It is also worrisome to learn that the lack of awareness about IPRs amongst Indians is responsible for the low share of patents filed by domestic entities vis-à-vis foreign entities. As a result, the innovators and creators in the country are being denied the benefits of IPRs including the generation of revenues and gains from the creation of their products. The Committee recommends that a holistic approach should be taken by the Department for disseminating awareness amongst MSMEs, small businessmen, traditional artisans and craftsmen located in remote areas and providing them insights about creation, ownership and protection of their IPRs," the report said.