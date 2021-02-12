Parliament panel seeks real-time database of migrants, MGNREGA scope expansion

New Delhi: There is a need to consistently enhance job opportunities for workers under the national rural employment guarantee scheme to benefit people not just at the village level but also returnee migrants, a parliamentary standing committee has told the government. It also underlined the need for a real-time database of migrants for social welfare of informal workers.

In a fresh report, the parliamentary standing committee on labour pointed out that without a credible database for all workers, including informal workers, effecting social welfare “may not be completely successful".

The parliamentary panel, headed by Bhartruhari Mahtab, termed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee as the best scheme for rural livelihood and said its scope must be enhanced in collaboration with other ministries. “The Committee are of the firm opinion that there is no better Scheme than the MGNREGS to provide sustainable livelihood to the unskilled workers including the inter-state migrant labours,"it said.

The panel said it would like the ministry of rural development (MoRD) to persist with its works in collaboration with other ministries, departments Ministries/Departments and the State Governments, besides exploring more such avenues, “so as to consistently enhance employment opportunities for the MGNREGS workers including the returnee migrant labours", thereby mitigating the hardships faced by them, during unforeseen situations like Covid -19.

“As socio-economic rights, including the right to work…the Committee trust that the (rural development) ministry must have provided adequate opportunity for wage employment for the unskilled workers, especially the migrant workers in the 262 permissible works under MGNREGA."

The committee also suggested that the ministry should continue with its endeavour in provision of wage employment to unskilled/migrant workers not only during pandemics but for all times, to meet any contingency and cater to the basic needs of the poorer sections of the society. However, it did not mention whether it has asked the government to increase the number of man-days from the current 100 under MGNREGS.

Talking about the migrants’ real-time database, the committee said it has taken note of the information on the online portal on migrant workers and proposal to include aspects relating to trends of migration of workers, and the labour bureau and NITI Aayog are involved in studying the issues.

“The Committee desire that the initiative be given the needed impetus, thrust and support so that the nation can have a credible real time database of Inter-State Migrant Workers," said the report.

India’s reverse migration post the covid-19 induced lockdown was a national debate as millions returned home after their workspace closed down and job loss and income loss became reality on mass scale. While the government says that little less than 11 million people went back, experts and activists argue the number could be manifold looking at the size of informality in labour market and as well strict lockdown across sectors.

D.S. Negi, central labour commissioner, said the union labour ministry is set to conduct a survey of migrants and working on the migrants’ database. The rural development ministry Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that there is no plan to sanction more man-days under the rural jobs scheme beyond its prescribed limit.

