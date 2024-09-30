Eye on CCI's mandate

The panel is also expected to look into how CCI is equipped to handle its mandate. The authority now has the additional mandate of handling profiteering cases related to Goods and Services Tax (GST) after the National Anti-Profiteering Authority’s (NAA) term expired in 2022. Besides, the growing digital economy and a proposed digital competition law are expected to add to the watchdog’s regulatory ambit. However, the regulator has only about 30 professionals across the disciplines of financial analysts, economists and lawyers, said the first person quoted above.