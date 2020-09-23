Parliament passes Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill

Parliament passes Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill1 min read . 01:21 PM IST
The Bill seeks to provide a legal framework for bilateral netting of qualified financial contracts
Parliament on Wednesday passed a Bill that seeks to provide a legal framework for bilateral netting of qualified financial contracts.
Lok Sabha had passed the bill on Sunday.
The legislation allows for enforcement of netting for qualified financial contracts.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed the Bill as critical for financial stability in the country, and said it brings in a firm legal basis for bilateral netting for two counter parties.
Sitharaman said: "It is just the bilateral contracts which do not have any firm legal basis. Value of bilateral derivative contracts is estimated by Clearing Corporation of India to be Rs. 56,33,257 crore as of March 2018."
Bilateral contracts constitute 40% of total financial contracts while multilateral contracts constitute 60%, she added.
