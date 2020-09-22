Around 48 sections of the Companies Act, 2013 are being amended to decriminalise various offences

Parliament passes bill to amend companies law, various offences decriminalised

1 min read . 03:41 PM IST

PTI

The Companies (Amendment) Bill 2020 was passed by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha, amid several opposition MPs boycotting the proceedings of the House to protest suspension of eight members. The Lok Sabha had given its approval to the bill on September 19