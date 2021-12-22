NEW DELHI : Parliament on Tuesday passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to link electoral rolls with Aadhaar, amid a walkout by the Opposition over demands for further deliberations on the contentious provisions of the law by a parliamentary standing committee.

The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday by voice vote. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday despite stiff resistance from the Opposition. The bill seeks to remove fake voters from electoral rolls. It proposes to allow election commission officials to seek Aadhaar details of registered voters on a voluntary basis and make the language of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, gender-neutral.

The legislation will make the electoral process “credible", Union law and justice minister Kiran Rijiju said, and criticized those opposing it.

“There is no basis for your opposition to the bill. The Election Commission (EC) and the government have held many meetings and the EC’s biggest concern is that the same person’s name is there in multiple electoral rolls and there is no other system to check this. In our democracy, the electoral process should be clean and that can happen only if the electoral rolls are clean," the minister said during the House proceedings. “This bill is opposed only by those who take advantage of fake voting. Otherwise, there is no basis for opposing this bill," the minister said.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), YSR Congress Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Biju Janata Dal, and the TMC-M supported the bill, saying it will help remove duplicate and fake voters from electoral rolls. However, the members of opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), opposed the bill, saying it infringes on the right to privacy of voters.

The Opposition continued to raise slogans in the well of the upper house throughout the proceeding. They demanded a division of votes after moving a motion to send the bill to a select committee, which was also rejected by voice vote.

TMC member Derek O’Brien cited rules for a division of votes and when denied he threw the rule book on the table and staged a walkout. Several other members of opposition parties joined him. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and BJP member Bhupendra Yadav criticized O’Brien for throwing the rule book. Goyal demanded that the TMC leader apologize. “The way he threw the rule book, he just did not insult the chair or secretary general or table office, but the entire nation," he said.

In response, O’Brien tweeted: “After breaking every rule and precedent, the BJP have the gall to give lecture about the rule book #Parliament. Irony just died. (Only two people at the funeral) guess who)."

Later, he was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the ongoing winter session for his ‘unruly behaviour’.

Initially, O’ Brien and other opposition leaders raised objections over not being given sufficient time to scrutinize the bill. “Where is the time to present a resolution asking for a select committee? Forget about the merits and demerits," he said.

Congress MP Amee Yagnik said: “It’s a violation of the right to privacy guaranteed by the Constitution of India to our citizens. It will cause disenfranchisement of a large number of voters. It will exploit voters and the disadvantaged class of our society… This bill was brought without giving the right of hearing," she said.

