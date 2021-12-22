Parliament passes bill to link electoral rolls with Aadhaar

“There is no basis for your opposition to the bill. The Election Commission (EC) and the government have held many meetings and the EC’s biggest concern is that the same person’s name is there in multiple electoral rolls and there is no other system to check this. In our democracy, the electoral process should be clean and that can happen only if the electoral rolls are clean," the minister said during the House proceedings. “This bill is opposed only by those who take advantage of fake voting. Otherwise, there is no basis for opposing this bill," the minister said.