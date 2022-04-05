Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parliament passes bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi. Read here

The bill passed by the Lok Sabha last week, will unify the municipal corporations, which in turn will ensure synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources
1 min read . 05 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • The bill passed by the Lok Sabha last week, will unify the municipal corporations, which in turn will ensure synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources

NEW DELHI : The PArliament on Tuesday approved the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill-2022, thereby giving a nod to unifying three civic bodies of the national capital. 

The Rajya Sabha gave its nod through a voice vote after negating all amendments sought by the opposition.

The bill passed by the Lok Sabha last week, will unify the municipal corporations, which in turn will ensure synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources.

Replying to the discussion on the bill, Home Minister Amit Shah said it has been necessitated after the AAP-led Delhi government meted out step-motherly treatment to the civic bodies.

Shah said that it was a mistake to trifurcate the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) into three bodies in 2012 but added that they could still have functioned normally, had the AAP-led Delhi government not treated them in such a manner.

"This bill is in no way an attack on the federal structure," Shah said, allaying concerns raised by some opposition members.

Delhi is only a union territory and not a full state, he said, adding that Parliament has competence to frame laws for Delhi and that is why it has brought this bill.

Dismissing the opposition charge that the ruling dispensation at the Centre brought in the bill out of fear of losing the civic elections, Shah said the BJP has no such phobia and is ready to contest the polls soon after delimitation.

"It is being alleged that the bill has been brought due to fear of losing elections. But if elections are held after six months, will you lose," he asked opposition members.

He said the BJP has no fear of losing or arrogance of victory and is fully geared up to contest the polls. 

