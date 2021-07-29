Parliament passes Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill

The current law on factoring business was enacted in 2011 which gave the Reserve Bank of India authority to allow non-bank finance companies to remain in factoring business only if it was their principal business. That is, more than half of assets were to be deployed and income earned from factoring business. The Bill removes this threshold and opens up the opportunity in this business to more non-bank lenders at a time small businesses are facing financial stress.

