The Parliament on Monday passed a Bill to increase Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector from 49% to 74% with the Lok Sabha approving the proposed law by a voice vote.

The Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which amends the Insurance Act, 1938, was passed by Rajya Sabha last week.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said hiking the FDI limit in the insurance sector will help insurers raise additional funds and tide over the financial problems. "Today, many of the insurance companies are hard-pressed to maintain a solvency ratio of 150% as per the norms," she said.

She further said the government will provide funds to public sector insurance companies but the private players will have to raise capital on their own. The Bill provides them headroom to raise capital.

Three out of the seven public sector insurers are below solvency margin but since they are in public sector, the government will infuse capital and their solvency margin will be taken care of, she said adding, "If growth capital is hard to come by, there will be a stress situation. In order that the stress situation is not left unattended, we need to raise the FDI limit."

"There is definitely a financial stress for raising money, especially for private sector insurance companies, which needs to maintain that solvency ratio," she said.

Some of the life insurance companies are under stress and they need the money to come out of that, she added.

The minister further said the FDI limit was being raised on the recommendation of insurance regulator IRDAI which has done extensive consultations with the stakeholders.

FDI in the insurance sector, the minister said, has increased significantly after the government decided to raise the cap from 26% to 49% in 2015. As much as ₹26,000 crore has come as FDI in the insurance sector since 2015, she said, adding the asset under management (AUM) in this sector has grown by 76% during the last five years.

The number of insurance companies has increased from 53 to 68 and as many as 6 companies were listed on the stock exchanges in the last five years, she said.

Highlighting that insurance is a highly regulated sector she said, policyholders' fund is going to be invested within India and that will not go out. She also emphasised that a portion of profit will also be retained in India.

(With inputs from agencies)

