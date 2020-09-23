Parliament passes rash of bills as Opposition boycotts session

The government, benefiting from the complete absence of opposition parties, on Tuesday got Parliament to pass a rash of bills that are set to transform the farming, labour and social security landscape when they become laws.

A total of seven bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha and at least four in the Lok Sabha, amid an Opposition boycott of proceedings in protest at the government’s refusal to allow parliamentary scrutiny of two controversial farm bills passed on Sunday and the suspension of eight lawmakers for “unruly behaviour" on the same day.

Among the watershed bills passed unopposed on Tuesday was the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which removes controls on the holding and supply of key farm produce such as cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes. The government says dropping these items from the list of highly regulated essential commodities will free up the market, ensure supplies for exports, boost investments in agriculture and raise prices.

But Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has threatened to challenge the act in court, saying it puts the interests of big corporates above those of farmers.

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, decriminalizes company law offences and allows direct foreign listing of companies.

The Code On Social Security, the Industrial Relations Code, and the Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code are three labour codes that the government says are aimed at social security, industrial relations and occupational safety, with an eye on labour reforms and ease of doing business.

Trade unions have criticized the industrial relations code for allowing companies with 300 or more employees to fire workers without government permission.

All bills sailed through in Parliament, with only lawmakers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, its partners in the National Democratic Alliance and some other like-minded parties, such as the Biju Janata Dal and YSRCP, in attendance.

The controversy over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members heated up with the Congress announcing that the Opposition will boycott the session till the Centre tables a new farm bill. Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu refused to revoke the suspension, saying that the MPs had publicly defended their actions. “I am not happy with the suspensions; they are our members. Action is taken against their conduct, there is nothing personal", Naidu said adding that deputy chairman Harivansh on Sunday had urged protesting lawmakers to return to their seats.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the boycott will continue until the Centre agreed to three conditions: “Government should bring a new bill to ensure private players do not buy below MSP. Second, announced MSP should be in line with Swaminathan formula. Third, no agency should buy below MSP."

In the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said opposition MPs were boycotting the House in support of the suspended lawmakers. Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Left parties, and Nationalist Congress Party also joined the boycott call.

anuja@livemint.com

