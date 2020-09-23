Parliament passes rash of bills as Opposition boycotts session

The controversy over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members heated up with the Congress announcing that the Opposition will boycott the session till the Centre tables a new farm bill. Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu refused to revoke the suspension, saying that the MPs had publicly defended their actions. “I am not happy with the suspensions; they are our members. Action is taken against their conduct, there is nothing personal", Naidu said adding that deputy chairman Harivansh on Sunday had urged protesting lawmakers to return to their seats.