Parliament ruckus: 33 MPs suspended from Lok Sabha. Check full list

Amid the constant protest by the MPs over the parliament security breach , a total thirty three Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha were suspended for the rest of the winter session for “misconduct" and not obeying the directions of the Chair.

Out of the total parliamentarians suspended on Friday, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla suspended 33 Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. These leaders were suspended for displaying placards inside the House while protesting against the ruling party over the security breach. The MPs were also demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter. Here is the list of total thirty MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha

Name of the MP Party Name 1.Kalyan Banerjee TMC 2. Dayanidhi Maran DMK 3. A. Raja DMK 4. Prasun Banerjee TMC 5. Aparupa Poddar TMC 6. Mohammed Bashee IUML 7. Ganesan Selvam DMK 8. C. N. Annadurai DMK 9. Adhir Ranjan Choudhary INC 10. T. Sumathy DMK 11. Kani K. Navas IUML 12. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy DMK 13. N. K. Premachandran RSP 14. Sougata Ray TMC 15. Satabdi Roy TMC 16. Asit Kumar Mal TMC 17. Kaushalendra Kumar JDU 18. Anto Antony INC 19. S. S. Palanimanickam DMK 20. Pratima Mondal TMC 21. Kakoli Ghosh TMC 22. K Muraleedharan INC 23. Sunil Mondal TMC 24. Ramalingam Sellaperumal DMK 25. Kodikunnel Suresh INC 26. Amar Singh INC 27. Rajmohan Unnithan INC 28. Su. Thirunavukkarasar INC 29. T. R. Baalu DMK 30. Gaurav Gogoi INC 31. Vijaykumar Vasanth INC 32. Dr. K. Jayakumar INC 33. Abdul Khaleque INC

In addition to Lok Sabha MPs, as many as 45 opposition members in Rajya Sabha were also suspended from the House on Monday. These leaders were suspended for their unruly behaviour and for disregarding the directions of the Chair.

Congress MPs Pramod Tiwari, Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav were among the opposition MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha. Out of the total Rajya Sabha MPs suspended on Monday, 34 were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session, whereas eleven have been directed to stay away from the House pending an inquiry report on their conduct by the Committee of Privileges.

