Parliament ruckus: 33 MPs suspended from Lok Sabha. Check full list
Amid the constant chaos inside parliament by opposition MPs demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on parliament security breach, thirty three Lok Sabha MPs were suspended
Amid the constant protest by the MPs over the parliament security breach, a total thirty three Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha were suspended for the rest of the winter session for “misconduct" and not obeying the directions of the Chair.
