Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Parliament ruckus: 33 MPs suspended from Lok Sabha. Check full list

Parliament ruckus: 33 MPs suspended from Lok Sabha. Check full list

Livemint

Amid the constant chaos inside parliament by opposition MPs demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on parliament security breach, thirty three Lok Sabha MPs were suspended

Suspended MPs stage a protest on the stairs of the Makar Dwar in the Parliament premises, in New Delhi on Monday.

Amid the constant protest by the MPs over the parliament security breach, a total thirty three Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha were suspended for the rest of the winter session for “misconduct" and not obeying the directions of the Chair.

Also Read: 20 INDIA Bloc MPs submit notices, seek discussion on Parliament breach today | 5 points

Out of the total parliamentarians suspended on Friday, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla suspended 33 Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. These leaders were suspended for displaying placards inside the House while protesting against the ruling party over the security breach. The MPs were also demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter. Here is the list of total thirty MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha

Name of the MPParty Name
1.Kalyan BanerjeeTMC
2. Dayanidhi Maran DMK
3. A. RajaDMK
4.  Prasun BanerjeeTMC
5. Aparupa PoddarTMC
6. Mohammed BasheeIUML
7. Ganesan SelvamDMK
8. C. N. AnnaduraiDMK
9. Adhir Ranjan ChoudharyINC
10. T. Sumathy DMK
11. Kani K. NavasIUML
12. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy DMK
13. N. K. Premachandran RSP
14. Sougata RayTMC
15. Satabdi RoyTMC
16. Asit Kumar Mal TMC
17. Kaushalendra KumarJDU
18. Anto AntonyINC
19. S. S. PalanimanickamDMK
20. Pratima MondalTMC
21. Kakoli GhoshTMC
22. K MuraleedharanINC
23. Sunil Mondal TMC
24. Ramalingam Sellaperumal DMK
25. Kodikunnel SureshINC
26. Amar SinghINC
27. Rajmohan UnnithanINC
28. Su. Thirunavukkarasar INC
29. T. R. BaaluDMK
30. Gaurav Gogoi INC
31. Vijaykumar VasanthINC
32. Dr. K. Jayakumar INC
33. Abdul KhalequeINC

In addition to Lok Sabha MPs, as many as 45 opposition members in Rajya Sabha were also suspended from the House on Monday. These leaders were suspended for their unruly behaviour and for disregarding the directions of the Chair.

Congress MPs Pramod Tiwari, Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav were among the opposition MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha. Out of the total Rajya Sabha MPs suspended on Monday, 34 were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session, whereas eleven have been directed to stay away from the House pending an inquiry report on their conduct by the Committee of Privileges.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.