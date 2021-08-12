Parliament ruckus: A CCTV footage of ruckus that took place in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday is going viral on social media. In the video, the opposition MPs can be seen jostling with marshals in the Upper House. Leaders from both ruling and as well as opposition parties are attacking each other for the "shameful" incident in Parliament on Wednesday (11th August).

#WATCH CCTV footage shows Opposition MPs jostling with marshals in Parliament yesterday pic.twitter.com/y7ufJOQGvT — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

The opposition leaders have been opposing the government on certain bills, and wanted discussion but their charge is that the Centre passed the laws without giving them time to go through the legislations. The Centre, on the other hand, has blamed the Opposition for not allowing discussion by forcing repeated adjournments of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Since the beginning of the session on July 19, the opposition parties continued their protest over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues that marred the proceedings in both Houses.

On Wednesday, the opposition MPs created ruckus in Rajya Sabha over what they called hasty passage of bills, and no discussion on farm and Pegasus row.

#WATCH CCTV footage of ruckus by Opposition MPs in Parliament on 11th August pic.twitter.com/S3kvCp1gTz — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Today, Opposition leaders including Sharad Pawar met the Vice President and submitted a memorandum and briefed him about the incidents that took place in the Upper House. "Government passed several bills without discussion," Kharge said.

Due to repeated adjournments and ruckus, Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday evening, two days ahead of the scheduled end of the Monsoon session.

Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal demanded strict action against the opposition MPs who created ruckus in Parliament. "I feel strict action should be taken against the condemnable acts of some erring members.. the dignity of this august house has been lowered as security staff was attacked. Such behaviour will not be tolerated and we condemn it," he said.

Today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the day before yesterday, some MPs climbed on top of the tables in Parliament. "They were feeling proud of themselves. They thought they've done something great. They tweeted after shooting its video. Video shooting is not allowed," he added.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that people wait for their issues to be raised in Parliament. "Whereas anarchy remained the Opposition's agenda. They didn't care about people, taxpayers' money. What happened was condemnable. Instead of shedding crocodile tears, they must apologise to nation," he added.

"PM had told new ministers to go to Rajya Sabha and listen to quality debates. But we got feedback from them that what are the tables for - to dance on or is there some other purpose of the tables? Were Ministers asked to come to this RS where democracy was insulted?" Thakur added referring to the ruckus created by the Opposition MPs.

The Congress, however, said that the Opposition MPs were manhandled in Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Congress MP and whip in Rajya Sabha Chhaya Verma said: "Our one MP got injured during yesterday's incident in the Upper House. They were manhandled. Ask Piyush Goyal that what's the point of deploying so many marshals in the House. Why would I apologize?"

On Wednesday, NCP leader Sharad Pawar had alleged that "women MPs were attacked" and "more than 40 men and women were brought into the House from outside to control the MPs".

Pawar termed the incidents as "painful" and an "attack on democracy" and said he has never seen such an incident in his 55 years of parliamentary life.

"In my 55 years of parliamentary career, I never saw the way the women MPs were attacked today in Rajya Sabha. More than 40 men and women were brought into the house from outside to control the MPs. It is painful. It is an attack on democracy," Pawar said.

