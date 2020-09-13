Parliament's monsoon session begins tomorrow, will have 18 sittings till 1 Oct

Further, some important pending legislations in the Houses required to be considered and passed during the Session are (i) The Pesticides Management Bill, 2020. (ii) The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCIM) Bill, 2019 as passed by Rajya Sabha.(iii)The National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) Bill, 2019as passed by Rajya Sabha.(iv)The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha.(v) The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha. (vi) The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (vii) The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha.(viii)The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha.(ix)The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020(x) The National Forensic Science University Bill, 2020. (xi) The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha (xii)The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment), Bill, 2019 as passed by Lok Sabha.(xiii)The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 as passed by Lok Sabha.(xiv)The Major Port Authorities Bill 2020 (xv) The Code On Social Security and Welfare, 2019 (xvi) The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2019 (xvii) The Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2019.