Parliament security breach: 8 personnel suspended for lapses, says report

Parliament Security Breach: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight personnel for the security breach in Parliament. These suspended personnel have been identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt, and Narendra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A major security breach took place inside the Lok Sabha when two intruders entered the House chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack. The duo, identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Simultaneously, two individuals including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises. These two accused have been identified as Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi, police said, adding that the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Thursday raised slogans demanding a statement from the government on the issue of Parliament security breach. Speaker Om Birla said the security of the Parliament complex is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. "It is our jurisdiction," he asserted.

"All have condemned it. We need to be careful...we should not give passes to those who create disturbances," Union minister Rajnath Singh told the House.

The slogans were raised during the Question Hour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case has been under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and UAPA sections 16 and 18 at the Parliament Street police station.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered an inquiry into a Parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.