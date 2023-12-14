comScore
9 Opposition MPs including Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Manickam Tagore suspended from Lok Sabha for 'unruly conduct'

 Livemint

Opposition MPs — Benny Behanan, VK Sreekandan, Mohammad Jawed, PR Natarajan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, K Subrahmanyam, SR Parthiban, S Venkatesan and Manickam Tagore — are suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of the session for 'unruly conduct'

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday (PTI)Premium
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday (PTI)

Parliament Security Breach: After five Congress members of parliament were suspended, the lower house of Parliament suspended nine other opposition MPs. The suspended MPs are Benny Behanan, VK Sreekandan, Mohammad Jawed, PR Natarajan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, K Subrahmanyam, SR Parthiban, S Venkatesan, and Manickam Tagore. 

The Lok Sabha suspended the Opposition MPs citing ‘unruly conduct’. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid opposition din over Wednesday's security breach.

On Thursday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had moved a resolution to suspend five Congress MPs from the Lok Sabha for the remaining part of the Winter Session. The suspended MPs are TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas, and Dean Kuriakose.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution amid the din to suspend the five.

"I move the following that this House having taken misconduct of T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose in utter disregard to the House and the authority of this Chair and having been named by the chair ...to be suspended from the service of the House for reminder session," the resolution read.

B Mahtab was chairing the proceedings.

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha had on Thursday held vociferous protests demanding a statement from the government on the Lok Sabha security breach even as Speaker Om Birla asserted that security of the Parliament complex is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Blaming the Parliament security breach on an 'intelligence failure' by the Centre, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter, saying that he cannot run away from the situation.

Earlier, on Thursday, Tagore gave an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on the Parliament security breach and a reply from the Union Home Minister on the issue.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday was adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition members created a ruckus inside the Lower House over Wednesday's security breach.

Opposition members also raised slogans demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

A total of fourteen MPs had been suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday citing ‘unruly conduct’. 

In the Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Derek O'Brien was suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session for 'gross misconduct' and 'defying the Chair' during the proceedings on Thursday.

The Winter Session is scheduled to culminate on December 22.

Published: 14 Dec 2023, 03:19 PM IST
